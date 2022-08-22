Urgent manhunt to find murder suspect who could be anywhere in UK as "do not approach" warning issued

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bellfield, aged 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

He could be anywhere in the UK according to police.

Residents have been told not to approach him and contact officers immediately.

Anyone withholding information about Bellfield’s whereabouts has been warned they face prison.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999. We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.

“He is from the Openshaw area of the city and is believed to also have links to #Lancashire, but could be anywhere in the country.

“Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“Our detectives continue to investigate Thomas’ death in #Mossley after his body was discovered on the morning of 3 July.”