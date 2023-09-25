Urgent police appeal after dangerous fentanyl drug stolen in Yorkshire
Cleveland Police said 10 packets of four fentanyl tablets were stolen from a car on High Street in Redcar on Friday (Sep 22). Fentanyl is an opoid which is between 50 and 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is usually used for pain management for cancer patients or for serious operations.
However, police have said it could be very dangerous should it fall into the wrong hands, and have urged the public to hand in any tablets they may come across.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: "Police are urgently asking the public to hand in some stolen tablets if they come across them.
“The medication could obviously pose significant danger to anyone who may find and take it and we would ask if anyone finds it to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 190135.”