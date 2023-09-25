Urgent police appeal after dangerous fentanyl drug stolen in Yorkshire

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a quantity of dangerous prescription drugs were stolen from a car in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police said 10 packets of four fentanyl tablets were stolen from a car on High Street in Redcar on Friday (Sep 22). Fentanyl is an opoid which is between 50 and 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is usually used for pain management for cancer patients or for serious operations.

However, police have said it could be very dangerous should it fall into the wrong hands, and have urged the public to hand in any tablets they may come across.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Police are urgently asking the public to hand in some stolen tablets if they come across them. Around 10 blister packs of 4 Fentanyl tablets were stolen when a car on Redcar High Street was broken into in the early hours of Friday (September 22).