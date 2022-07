Abi Fisher was was last seen at her home in the West Yorkshire town shortly before midnight last night.

A spokesperson said: "It is completely out of character for Abi to leave home without telling her family where she is going.

"Family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare."

Police are searching for missing Castleford woman Abi Fisher