Paul Neelan, 29, deliberately ploughed into a squad car six times with a transit van after officers were called to reports of a fight in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Dramatic dash-cam footage shows Neelan smashing into the vehicle, leaving two officers with neck and back injuries on Hancock Green in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He can then be seen trying to drive off but crashing moments later as he failed to negotiate a roundabout.

The police car after the attack

Neelan, of Coventry, was chased down by officers armed with tasers and he was found hiding in a garden nearby wearing just a pair of boxer shorts.

He was found guilty of two counts of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in January.

On Friday March 4 Neelan was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Leamington Crown Court.

Following the case, West Midlands Police released images of their wrecked Vauxhall Insignia after Neelan caused £15,000 worth of damage.

Paul Neelan

The force said they had been called to reports of a serious disorder and a vehicle deliberately driving at people at around 1.45am on January 1.

Officers spotted the van being driven recklessly and mounting a pavement before it was reversed into officers.

They were rammed six times with the impact triggering the car’s airbags and tearing off a door, before Neelan hit another police car.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike O’Hara said: “This was an outrageous, sustained attack on two officers who were responding to calls of a disorder to protect members of the public.

“Thankfully the officers weren’t seriously injured but, as anyone can see by the state the car was left in, it could have ended tragically.

“This is a very significant jail term that’s been handed down to the offender and should be a wake-up call to anyone who thinks they can assault members of the emergency services with impunity.