Van driver pronounced dead at scene after police called by concerned member of public

A 52-year-old has died after police were called to reports a van left the road in Yorkshire, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision at Hessay, west of York.

A member of the public called police on the morning of Saturday June 1 to report they had come across a van that had left the road at Atterwith Lane, Hessay.

The 52-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The vehicle involved was a white Ford Transit van, with blue writing, and showing a registration plate beginning EX10. It will have left the road prior to the report to police, and officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances.