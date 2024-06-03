Van driver pronounced dead at scene after police called by concerned member of public
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision at Hessay, west of York.
A member of the public called police on the morning of Saturday June 1 to report they had come across a van that had left the road at Atterwith Lane, Hessay.
The 52-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The vehicle involved was a white Ford Transit van, with blue writing, and showing a registration plate beginning EX10. It will have left the road prior to the report to police, and officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances.
“If you saw the vehicle involved, or have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Please email the Major Collision Investigation Team, [email protected], or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240096311.”