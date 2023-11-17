Van driver to go on trial accused of killing Yorkshire headteacher as he cycled to work
Fiaz Hussain, of Barkerend Road, Bradford, made his first appearance before a judge at Bradford Crown Court this morning and formally entered his not guilty plea to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
In June 2022, Jeremy Richardson, 61, from Leeds, was fatally injured following a collision involving his bicycle and a vehicle in the Byron Street area of Barkerend while on his morning commute to Beckfoot Thornton School.
Mr Richardson was a former Ofsted inspector and Department of Education advisor.
He became the headteacher at Beckfoot Thornton School in 2017 and was appointed its executive head two years later.
During today’s 15-minute hearing Judge Jonathan Rose discussed with counsel the timetable for the progress of the case and he fixed an expected three-day trial to begin on August 27 next year.
Hussain had been on unconditional bail following his earlier appearance before the magistrates but today Judge Rose amended the bail so that the defendant will now have to live and sleep at his home address.
Hussain was also told he would have to surrender his passport and not apply for any travel documents.
Judge Rose told Hussain that he would have to attend at the Crown court again for a further pre-trial administrative hearing on July 31.
Mr Richardson left a wife and three children. The school said he had ‘transformed’ it since joining through his ‘great leadership’.