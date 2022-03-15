Vandals set Yorkshire park playground on fire causing 'hundreds of pounds' of damage

Fire crews were called out to Sandall Park on Saturday night after play equipment was set ablaze.

And park volunteers have blasted the vandals – in the latest senseless attack on the popular park.

Friends of Sandall Park spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: “We are all totally upset at what local youngsters can lower themselves to do – and yes, they were youngsters/teens.

Yobs set a playground on fire in Sandall Park.

"We had a report of a fire in the park.

"The fire brigade attended and extinguished it.

"It now requires a full recce of the park to determine the amount of damage caused by a feral few.

"Did your youngster come in last night smelling of smoke or accelerant? Would you say so if they did?

"Because someone's child was out last night causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage in the park. Not to mention the damage caused in the Quiet Garden last weekend.

"I for one am appalled at this wanton criminal damage. It is just so senseless.

"They complain there's nothing for them to do, so they destroy things so others will have nothing to do. The mind boggles.

"The play area will have to be repaired by the council - more cost to them."

It comes just days after a young sapling was snapped in half in the Quiet Garden while bird feeders were also smashed.