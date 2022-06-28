Vandals throw white paint over cars parked in a Yorkshire street in early hours of morning

Police are investigating reports that a number of vehicles sustained damage following an incident in the Park Road area of Doncaster in the early hours of Saturday June 18.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:00 am

Residents on the street woke up to see numerous cars with white paint splattered on their bonnets.

It is unclear who targeted the cars or why.

One resident said: “At some point between 10pm on Friday, June 17, and 5.30am, Saturday, June 18, someone/or more than one vandal have targeted numerous cars throwing what appears to be white paint across their bonnets.”

A police investigation is ongoing into the incident.