Vandals throw white paint over cars parked in a Yorkshire street in early hours of morning

Residents on the street woke up to see numerous cars with white paint splattered on their bonnets.
It is unclear who targeted the cars or why.
Read More
Read MoreFirm fined almost £40k after fireworks with 'unknown explosive ingredient' seize...
One resident said: “At some point between 10pm on Friday, June 17, and 5.30am, Saturday, June 18, someone/or more than one vandal have targeted numerous cars throwing what appears to be white paint across their bonnets.”
A police investigation is ongoing into the incident.