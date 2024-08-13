Vast majority of rioters eligible for early release due to UK's overcrowded prisons

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Hardman, 41, was the one of the latest rioters to be swiftly imprisoned, as Sir Keir Starmer hopes the speed of the sentences will deter further disorder.

The Prime Minister remains on “high alert” over the violence disorder which has rippled across England in recent weeks.

However, it has now been confirmed that almost all the thugs convicted in the riots will be eligible for release after 40 per cent of their sentence as the government tries to free up space in overcrowded prisons.

Ricky Hardman (left, bald head, black top and grey cargo trousers) standing with a group of men as objects are thrown towards police at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Hardman, who runs a haulage business, was arrested after a picture of him brandishing a piece of wood during the disorder on Sunday 4 August was published in a national newspaper.

Video was also shown at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, where the defendant was part of a group attacking a police dog van during the violence outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Hardman the “major civil disorder” was “perpetrated by an ignorant mob of which you were a part”.

He went on: “The incident was part of wider national civic unrest fostered by some form of malignancy in society spread by malevolent users of social media.

“There’s no question the disorder was racist in character and extremely frightening for anyone who was there.”

Hardman, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week. He was jailed yesterday for two years and eight months.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced a further dozen people from Yorkshire were charged for their role in the riots on Monday.

However, yesterday the government confirmed that there would be no exemption for rioters from the early release scheme, which frees prisoners after 40 per cent of their sentence to free up space in overcrowded jails.

This was announced by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood last month, who said she had no option but to release 5,500 prisoners early, with prisons projected to overflow in September.

This could include rioters like Hardman, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed yesterday.

She said: “There’s no specific exclusion for the rioters, the scheme is as previously set out by the Justice Secretary.” She added: “Also, we’re very clear that those who are convicted of serious violence and serve sentences of four years and over, or a terrorism offence, will be excluded.”

As almost all people convicted in their roles in the riots have had sentences of less than four years, the vast majority would be eligible for early release.

Sir Keir thinks the government will need to look “more broadly at social media after this disorder”, a spokeswoman said.