Vehicle reversed into Middlesbrough home as police evacuate neighbours
At around 7:20pm on Sunday (Mar 9), Cleveland Police was called to an incident on Albourne Green in Middlesbrough.
Police were responding to reports a vehicle had reversed into the entrance of one of the residents homes.
The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police confirmed.
However, due to damage caused the neighbouring properties had been evacuated.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for information and residents with CCTV/dash cam footage to come forward.
“The property was unoccupied at the time and the neighbouring properties were evacuated due to damage caused to the house.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for any residents with information regarding the incident or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward by calling Cleveland Police on 101 and quoting 041679.”