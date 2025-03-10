Vehicle reversed into Middlesbrough home as police evacuate neighbours

A vehicle was reversed into a Middlesbrough home causing damage to the property - police have evacuated the surrounding homes.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 7:20pm on Sunday (Mar 9), Cleveland Police was called to an incident on Albourne Green in Middlesbrough.

Police were responding to reports a vehicle had reversed into the entrance of one of the residents homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albourne Green in Middlesbrough | Google Maps

The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

However, due to damage caused the neighbouring properties had been evacuated.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for information and residents with CCTV/dash cam footage to come forward.

“The property was unoccupied at the time and the neighbouring properties were evacuated due to damage caused to the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad