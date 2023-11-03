Detectives charged with finding the killer of a woman who was murdered more than 20 years ago have said they remain committed to the task.

Vicky Glass disappeared after being dropped off by a taxi in Union Street at the junction with Edgwood Square in Middlesbrough on September 24, 2000. Her body was found in a stream in Danby in North Yorkshire on November 3, 2000 – six weeks after she went missing – and a large scale murder investigation was launched.

No one has yet been brought to justice for the killing of the 21-year-old and police are re-appealing for information on the 23rd anniversary of the grim discovery.

A number of arrests were made at the time, but no one has ever been charged with Vicky’s murder. Cleveland Police held a review into the case in 2021, and the investigation was relaunched. Last year, detectives leading the investigation returned to Danby, appealing to the community for information.

Part of the re-appeal for information involved a plea for information to help identify a lorry driver who was seen with Vicky just hours before her disappearance. Officers from th investigation team also released unearthed CCTV footage of Vicky in the hours before her disappearance.

According to a friend, Vicky had been speaking to a lorry driver and he had handed her some money and she gave him some of her belongings before they agreed to meet later that day. The driver has been described as a white man, who was in his mid 30s at the time. He was of a broad build and had a distinctive mole on his face.

However, despite the painstaking work carried out by detectives on the case, they are no closer identifying the lorry driver or solving the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, said: "Today represents another year having passed since the tragic discovery of the body of Vicky Glass. Another year for Vicky’s family to endure the pain of not knowing what happened to her. The suffering that must bring to a family is unimaginable and I am in awe of the bravery they continue to show.”

“The investigation team remains wholeheartedly committed to finding out what happened to Vicky and delivering justice for her family. However, to achieve this we need the support of the public, and I am appealing once again to anyone who has any information to please come forward and speak to Cleveland Police.

“As I have said before, allegiances change over the years, so I really hope that this year, someone out there finds it in their heart to get in touch and tell us what they know. Someone out there knows something, and I say to that person – please come and speak to us. Please help us find out what happened to Vicky – not for us, but for her grieving family.”

She was wearing light coloured trousers, a light-coloured top, white trainers and a dark coloured puffer style jacket when she went missing. Police also said Vicky had been pressurised into sex work to fund a drug addiction and she worked on the streets of Middlesbrough.