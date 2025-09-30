Victim left with fractured skull and bleeds on brain after ‘one punch’ attack outside pub on Christmas night out

A man was left with a fractured skull and bleeds on the brain after being attacked on a Christmas night out, a court heard.

Ciaran Spencer, 31, left the victim with a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain after the attack in Skipton last year.

On Friday December 13, 2024, at 11.30pm, the victim was outside a pub on Skipton high street after enjoying drinks with friends.

Spencer was in the same pub, having a work Christmas night out.

STOCK PICTURE DRINKING Johnny Green/PA Wire

As one of Spencer’s colleagues left the pub, they had an altercation with the victim and others.

They then returned into the pub to tell the group, in particular Spencer, about the incident.

They tapped Spencer on the shoulder, signalled him to come outside, and the group made their way out to the front of the pub.

Spencer left the pub, slammed the door on the way out, walked straight up to the victim and without warning or a discussion, punched him in the face.

Following the incident, Spencer stood near the victim for some time, before slowly returning to the pub and leaving via the back door as officers arrived at the scene.

The blow knocked the victim to the ground and he remained there without moving until the emergency services arrived on the scene.

He was taken to hospital by officers from North Yorkshire Police officers, where he remained for numerous days to have treatment for a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain.

Spencer pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Monday (Sep 29).

He was given a custodial sentence of 18 months, suspended for 24 months.

Spencer, of West Yorkshire, will be under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring.

He has to engage in rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

As well as this, he has been ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation to the victim, £150 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £187.

Speaking about the incident, Detective Constable Nicky Wareham said: “In a moment of aggression, Spencer forgot just how dangerous one punch incidents can be.

“In a split second it changed not only his life, but also the life of the victim, who suffered serious injuries.

“If you are faced with a potentially violent confrontation, we wholeheartedly echo the One Punch UK advice to stop, think and walk away.