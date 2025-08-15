Victim of Wakefield shooting named as family urge person responsible to come forward
Police were called before 10pm on Tuesday (Aug 12) following reports of a firearms discharge in Wakefield.
The incident took place on Doncaster Road, close to the BP Garage and the junction with Sugar Lane.
A man had been seriously injured after a shot was fired from a vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have now confirmed the man is 50-year-old Dale Stogden, known as Brett, from Wakefield.
His daughters released a tribute to Mr Stogden and have urged the person responsible to come forward.
They said: “We are in complete shock at the loss of our dad in such horrific violent circumstances. We will miss him, and our breakfast get togethers.
“We will miss his big smile. Dad, we hope you are no longer in pain and that you can rest in peace. We will always love and miss you.
“We would like to ask the person who took our dad’s life so cruelly, please hand yourself in then we can have some closure and lay him to rest.”
A Toyota RAV4 car which police believe was used in the offence was recovered on Wednesday evening (Aug 13) after being found abandoned at an address in Wakefield.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who is leading the investigation said: “We are determined to get answers for Brett’s family and ensure that those involved in this senseless crime are brought to justice.
“I would like to extend my thanks again to those who have already provided information to assist this investigation. I would like to reassure you that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and all available lines of enquiry are being followed up.
“We are continuing to appeal to any motorists who were in the Doncaster Road area of Wakefield between 9.30pm and 9.45pm to check dashcam footage.
“From our enquiries, we believe the vehicle used in this incident, the Toyota RAV4, was abandoned in Dunbar Street in the immediate aftermath of the shooting so again we are keen to speak to any motorists or others in the area who has seen anyone in the street from around 9:40pm that night.”