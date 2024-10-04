The family of missing Malton woman, Victoria Taylor, has released a new image of the 34-year-old and her partner Matthew.

Victoria Taylor was last seen at an address in Malton, at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).

A number of her personal items have been found close to the River Derwent, and North Yorkshire Police said it has carried out ‘extensive searches’ of the areas including with a police underwater search unit.

Drones have also been used to search the area from above, while hours of CCTV have been trawled through by detectives from around Malton and where she was last seen.

Following the recent release of a CCTV image of Victoria, her family has now released a picture of thw 34-year-old with her partner Matthew.

Victoria Taylor with her partner, Matthew. | North Yorkshire Police

In the appeal her sisters, Emma and Heidi, said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far. The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

“The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful.

“The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk.”