North Yorkshire Police is continuing to search for 34-year-old Victoria Taylor who’s been missing since Monday (Sept 30).

Victoria Taylor was last seen at an address in Malton, at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).

North Yorkshire Police said Victoria is white, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

A number of her personal items have been found close to the River Derwent, and North Yorkshire Police said it has carried out ‘extensive searches’ of the areas including with a police underwater search unit.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Victoria Taylor after she was last seen at a property in Malton on September 30. | North Yorkshire Police

Drones have also been used to search the area from above, while hours of CCTV have been trawled through by detectives from around Malton and where she was last seen.

A new CCTV image has now been released which shows Victoria at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton at around 11.30am on September 30.

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said:“We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

CCTV image released as the search for Victoria Taylor continues. | North Yorkshire Police

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

“If you do have any information which can help with the search then please call us 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.”

Following the recent release of a CCTV image of Victoria, her family has now released a picture of thw 34-year-old with her partner Matthew.

In the appeal her sisters, Emma and Heidi, said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

Victoria Taylor with her partner, Matthew. | North Yorkshire Police

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far. The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

“The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful.

“The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk.”

Friends of Victoria have also set up a social media page to “bring Vixx home”.

In the Facebook group, “The search for Victoria Taylor”, a friend of Victoria’s, Charlotte Cundill, said: “Please please please do not give up on my beautiful friend as the days pass by. We're onto day 5 tomorrow and the food festival is in town so it's going to be busy over the weekend.

“I don't want this search to be forgotten about in the meantime. We still need every bit of support the community has already shown to continue as much as possible to bring Vixx home.