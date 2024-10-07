Victoria Taylor: Police confirm further sighting of missing Malton mum, 34, last seen seven days ago

Police have confirmed a further sighting of Victoria Taylor, who went missing seven days ago in Malton.

Ms Taylor, 34, was last seen by family at 9am on Monday (Sept 30), in the North Yorkshire town.

A CCTV image was released by police of her visiting a petrol station in the Norton area of the town at 11.35am later that day.

North Yorkshire Police now has another CCTV image confirming a further sighting on the Malton mum.

Ms Taylor was caught on CCTV at 11.53am on Monday (Sept 30) at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.

To date, this is the last confirmed sighting of Victoria.

Victoria Taylor captured on CCTV at Malton bus stationVictoria Taylor captured on CCTV at Malton bus station
Victoria Taylor captured on CCTV at Malton bus station | North Yorkshire Police

A number of her possessions were later found by the River Derwent.

Police divers have been combing the river since her disappearance, but have yet to find any trace of the mother-of-one.

This area is where police are currently focusing their search efforts and the public can expect to see continued activity in the coming days.

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try and find her.

“The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.

“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”

