Victoria Taylor: Police find body in search for missing Yorkshire mother

North Yorkshire Police has found a body in their search for the missing mother, Victoria Taylor.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police searching for missing mother Victoria Taylor have found a body in the River Derwent, close to where she was last seen.

Ms Taylor, 34, disappeared from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over a week after her disappearance police said there was a “significant possibility” she had entered the river after recovering CCTV footage of her walking towards a play park near the water’s edge.

Police have now found a body in their search for the missing Malton mother.

A number of her possessions were also found in that area.

Searches have been taking place on the river since Ms Taylor was reported missing on October 1, including the use of divers and specialist sonar equipment.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire Police said a body had been recovered at 11.45am by underwater search teams, close to the area where Ms Taylor’s possessions were found.