Police have traced the last known movements of missing bride-to-be Victoria Taylor for the first time since her disappearance.

Victoria, known as Vixx to loved ones, vanished without trace after leaving her home in Malton, last Monday (Sept 30).

Aerial footage taken on Tuesday (Oct 8) - as the search entered its ninth day - retraces the 34-year-old's steps in the town as friends and family desperately hunt for clues.

It takes in the BP garage, where she was spotted on CTTV at around 11.35am wearing a backpack and a baseball cap.

It also takes in the town's bus station, where she was captured on footage just moments later at 11.53am, roughly an eight minute walk from the garage.

Police say this is the last confirmed sighting of Victoria.

She was seen carrying a paper M&S bag - thought to be containing drinks bought at the garage - which she was clutching to her chest.

But she is believed to have walked from the bus station towards a nearby children's play area, near the River Derwent.

And it is the river - where police found her belongings including her backpack and cap on Tuesday - that the search for her has been focussed on ever since.

Aerial photographs show how close the the key points of the police investigation are as specialist search teams scour the river for clues.

Tuesday (Oct 8), kayakers were once again seen on the river using specialist sonar equipment as North Yorkshire Police vehicles drove along the verge of the waterway.

Missing person's posters have been plastered around the market town with Victoria's face on, including outside the Derwent Arms pub, where searchers have gathered.

Marine and Underwater Search Units search the banks of the River Derwent for missing woman, Victoria Taylor, who went missing on Monday (Sept 30).

The pub has opened its doors and acted as a meeting point for those hunting for Victoria, offering free tea and coffee for volunteers.

Those helping search for Victoria - who is engaged to fiance Matthew and has a two-year-old daughter - were today urged to take care on the river bank.

One volunteer wrote on Facebook: "Day 9, we miss you so much!!

"This just seems to get harder as the days go by. We're doing everything we can to bring you home.

"Everyone is being absolutely amazing in the search to find you Vixx and we will continue to do so until your home safe and well.