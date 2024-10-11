North Yorkshire Police has vowed to continue the search for Victoria Taylor over the weekend as they promise to “make every effort” to find the missing mother.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).

A CCTV image was released by police of her visiting a petrol station in the Norton area of the town at 11.35am later that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police then released another CCTV image confirming a further sighting on the Malton mum.

Ms Taylor was caught on CCTV at 11.53am on Monday (Sept 30) at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.

A number of her personal items have been found close to the River Derwent, and North Yorkshire Police said it has carried out ‘extensive searches’ of the areas including with a police underwater search unit.

Police searching the River Derwent in Malton using sonar equipment as they search for missing woman Victoria Taylor. | Dave Higgens/PA Wire

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the search for the missing mum over the weekend with officers from the Underwater Search Team using specialist equipment as they scour the murky river water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On land, the Operational Support Unit will search areas close to the river for further clues which police hope it will lead them to finding Ms Taylor.

The Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “We will continue to make every effort to find Victoria and have a dedicated team that are working solely on this missing person search.

“As every day goes on it brings further heartache for Victoria’s family and we will continue to work closely with them.

A new CCTV image of missing mum Victoria Taylor has been released. | North Yorkshire Police

“The support which the community of Malton and Norton have shown is uplifting and has helped provide some form of comfort to those who are close to Victoria at this difficult time.

“I would reiterate our previous appeals for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it might be, may help our enquiries. If you can help, please speak with an officer, or contact us on 101.”