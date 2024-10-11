Victoria Taylor: Police will ‘make every effort’ in weekend search to find missing Yorkshire mother
Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).
A CCTV image was released by police of her visiting a petrol station in the Norton area of the town at 11.35am later that day.
North Yorkshire Police then released another CCTV image confirming a further sighting on the Malton mum.
Ms Taylor was caught on CCTV at 11.53am on Monday (Sept 30) at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.
A number of her personal items have been found close to the River Derwent, and North Yorkshire Police said it has carried out ‘extensive searches’ of the areas including with a police underwater search unit.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed the search for the missing mum over the weekend with officers from the Underwater Search Team using specialist equipment as they scour the murky river water.
On land, the Operational Support Unit will search areas close to the river for further clues which police hope it will lead them to finding Ms Taylor.
The Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “We will continue to make every effort to find Victoria and have a dedicated team that are working solely on this missing person search.
“As every day goes on it brings further heartache for Victoria’s family and we will continue to work closely with them.
“The support which the community of Malton and Norton have shown is uplifting and has helped provide some form of comfort to those who are close to Victoria at this difficult time.
“I would reiterate our previous appeals for information.
“Any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it might be, may help our enquiries. If you can help, please speak with an officer, or contact us on 101.”
North Yorkshire Police said Ms Taylor is white, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.