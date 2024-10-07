Victoria Taylor: Searches continue one week on since Malton mum, 34, disappeared

Police are a week into the search for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor, 34, and her location still remains a mystery.

Ms Taylor was last seen by family at 9am on Monday September 30 in the North Yorkshire town. A CCTV image was released by police of her visiting a petrol station in the Norton area of the town at 11.35am later that day.

A number of her possessions were later found by the River Derwent.

Police divers have been combing the river since her disappearence, but have yet to find any trace of the mother-of-one.

Posters alerting the public to Ms Taylor’s disapparence have been put up across North Yorkshire by members of the public.

Volunteer searches have also been taking place across the weekend.

The last update came from North Yorkshire Police on Friday October 4, when Ms Taylor’s distraught family put out a statement to press.

Emma and Heidi have said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far. The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

“The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful.

“The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk.”

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.