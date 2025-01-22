This video shows the moment police uncover a cannabis factory which was hidden inside a surburban Yorkshire home.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant and smashed their way into the property in the town.

Inside, they found a total of 288 cannabis plants, including 70 fully grown cannabis plants in three upstairs rooms of the house.

All the plants were seized by the officers and will now be destroyed.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged on suspicion of production of a class B drug. He appears in Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North NPT, said: "This was a sophisticated cannabis set-up found inside what looks like a typical semi-detached home on an ordinary residential street.

"These illicit cannabis farms are often controlled by violent organised crime gangs who are responsible for wreaking havoc and misery on local communities.

"They are responsible for violence, intimidation and wider criminal activities, with vulnerable people often exploited to look after these cannabis grows.

"Properties set up as cannabis factories also pose a fire risk due to unsafe electrical set ups in which the electricity is bypassed to power bright lights and ventilation systems to create optimum settings for growing cannabis.

"Shutting down cannabis factories makes our communities safer and we will continue to act on the intelligence we receive to dismantle these set ups and bring the people and groups associated with this criminality to justice.