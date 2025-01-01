Video shows motorist found asleep at the wheel of car which crashed into house
South Yorkshire Police said officers in the force area came across a 40-year-old man asleep in the front seat of a car which had hit the side of a house in Pitt Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham.
Body-worn camera footage shows officers approaching the car, they notice that the driver smells of drink and then they see bottles of alcohol on the front passenger seat.
The force said the man “was drifting in and out of consciousness” and was unfit to provide a roadside breath sample.
Officers then had to help him to a police car as he was unable to stand or walk by himself, the force said.
The driver was deemed unfit to provide a breath sample in custody and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
Temporary Roads Policing Inspector Brandon Brown said: “We are releasing this footage on New Year’s Eve to shows road users just how dangerous drink driving can be.
“Many people will be sensible tonight, and choose to use public transport or a taxi as their method of transportation when they celebrate the new year starting.
“But we are urging you to think twice before you get behind the wheel tomorrow – you very well may still be over the limit.”
The man failed to consent to having his sample analysed and has been reported on summons, South Yorkshire Police said.