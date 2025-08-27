A ‘vile’ man who send an indecent image of himself to a police officer who he thought was a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Buckingham has been jailed for nine months after he attempted to contact the ‘girl’ on social media.

An investigation was launched after the 61-year-old used messaging apps under the username ‘funtimefred’ to contact a girl who he thought was 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of four days in November 2022, he sent a series of sexually explicit messages, including an indecent image of himself, and encouraged the recipient to send a photo in return.

However, the account was a decoy operated by an undercover officer, which had been set up to identify people trying to exploit children online.

As part of the investigation officers saw Buckingham, of Dunhill Road in Goole, outside his place of work using his mobile phone, and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He admitted the charge and was jailed for nine months, given a sexual harm prevention order and will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Buckingham, 61-years-old, of Dunhill Road in Goole pleaded guilty to attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child | Humberside Police

Detective Constable Paul Twidale said: “Buckingham is a vile individual who sought to exploit who he believed to be a vulnerable child.

“When questioned, Buckingham denied his intentions, stating that if those he had spoken to online had turned out to be under 18, he would have ended the chat.

“Thankfully no child was harmed as Buckingham was talking to a decoy social media account, and I am pleased he is now behind bars and facing the consequences of his disturbing behaviour.

“I’d like to commend the dedication and professionalism of our undercover officers, whose efforts play a vital role in protecting children and bringing offenders to justice.