'Vile' predator jailed after sending explicit messages to decoy profile he believed to be 12-year-old

Police seized more than 100 devices from a ‘vile’ predator who believed he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl.

Between October 2024 and November 2024 Vince McAllister, 42, used messaging apps to send sexually explicit messages to a decoy profile, who he believed to be a 12-year-old child.

Working alongside the South West Regional organised crime unit an investigation was launched in October 2024 where the online conversations with the decoy continued over the course of two months.

Following further enquiries, McAllister was arrested on in January 2025 at an address on Ferry View, Thorngumbald.

Over 100 electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and SD cards were seized from the address, and thorough analysis of these devices linked McAllister to the offences.

McAllister, formerly of Ferry View in Thorngumbald, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, two counts of attempting to cause or incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life after the sentencing at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday, March 28.

Detective Constable Rachel Matthews leading the investigation said: “McAllister sought to exploit who he believed to be a child, attempting to entice them to perform degrading acts to satisfy his vile intentions.

“Whilst this incident involved a decoy, I hope the sentencing will provide a sense of justice, knowing a sexual predator like McAllister is off our streets.

“This result has seen an extremely dangerous man put behind bars. His depraved actions have no place in our society, and we welcome the sentence and the orders that have been imposed on him to ensure close monitoring once he is released, and to prevent any further offending in the future.

“We take reports of all sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is okay to commit these types of offences.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they have been a victim or knows someone who has, to please come forward. When you are ready, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101.