Norman Copeland, 53, of no fixed abode, indecently assaulted the young girl over the course of six years between 1990 and 1996.

On January 20, he was found found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on February 22.

Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, from Sheffield's Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: "Copeland's vile abuse began when this victim was just a little girl of four years old, and carried on for a six-year period between 1990 and 1996.

"I would like to praise the victim for her tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling us what happened to her all those years ago. Her courage has resulted in a sex offender finally facing the consequences of his despicable actions.

"While nothing can heal the mental scars caused by this ordeal, I do hope that today's result brings some closure and will allow the victim, who is now a grown woman, an opportunity to begin moving forward with the rest of her life.

"I also hope that this result demonstrates our determination to secure justice for victims of sexual offences, even many years later. If you have been suffering in silence following historic sexual abuse, please report it to us. We will listen and we will work incredibly hard to take action and seek the justice you deserve."