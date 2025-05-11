'Vindictive' sexual predator groomed 'multiple' young girls on social media

A perverse sexual predator targeted young girls on social media before grooming and blackmailing them, police have said.

David Brennan is set to be sentenced later this year after he admitted a series of sexual offences against young girls, as well as being found guilty of further offences following a trial.

Humberside Police said the 41-year-old would seek out young girls on social media before blackmailing and grooming them, as well as threatening them if they didn’t comply with his sexual demands.

Brennan, of Peppleton Close in Hull, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual communication with a child, and two counts of failing to comply with police by refusing to provide his mobile phone pin number when requested by officers following his arrest.

But he was also subject to a trial at Hull Crown Court after he refused to admit further offences.

After three weeks, a jury found him guilty of three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual communication with a child, two counts of paying for sexual services of a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, attempting to sexually communicate with a child, attempting to cause or incite a child to engage with sexual activity and blackmail.

He is now due to be sentenced on July 18.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox, from the force’s child sexual exploitation team, said: “After Brennan’s initial arrest following multiple reports of young girls being approached by him via social media, his mobile and other electronic equipment was seized for examination.

“On full analysis of his devices, it was established that Brennan knowingly communicated and coerced young girls between the ages of 12- and 14-years-old via social media, often seeking them out, luring them in with the promise of financial gain then blackmailing and manipulating them into sending photos or meeting up with him after repeatedly grooming them, all to appease his sexual perversion.

“Not only this, but there was profound evidence that Brennan would send sexually explicit photographs of himself and would threaten the girls if they did not comply with his demands in return.

David Brennan | Humberside Police

“Brennan is a vindictive individual who refused to admit what he did in its entirety, subjecting the girls and their families to a trial so they had to live through the ordeal all over again as a way for him to attempt to maintain his coercive control over them.

“I would like to commend the girls and their families for coming forward and reporting Brennan in the first place, and for their courage in giving evidence throughout the lengthy judicial process. It is because of their bravery that we were able to stack up the evidence against him, leading him to be convicted of multiple offences.

“We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously, and we will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered from crimes of similar nature.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of, or has witnessed sexual crimes, in any form, to please contact us as soon as possible via our non-emergency number 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if you are in immediate danger.