Violence breaks out as animal rights activists stage farm protest in Yorkshire

Protestors inside the farm.

The emergency services were called to Willow Farm Products Ltd at Hall Green on Saturday (July 31) at around 5am after 50 animal rights protestors from 'Meat The Victims' stormed the premises hours earlier.

Videos have since emerged online of the group inside the pig shed and then on the road outside before the police turned up. An ambulance was also called.

The protestors all wore blue biohazard suits and said they had been investigating the farm for more than six months prior to Saturday's protest.

Meat The Victims says it is a "new generation of a growing community of citizens" wanting to abolish animal exploitation.