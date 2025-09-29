Violent incidents in notorious prison HMP Wakefield soar, inspection finds

One of Yorkshire’s highest security prisons has seen a significant increase in violent incidents.

Inspectors arrived unannounced at HMP Wakefield in August and found that safety had deteriorated, a report from the Prisons Inspectorate has revealed.

The high-security prison houses some of the most dangerous men in the country, and previous inmates have included child murderer Ian Huntley and killer GP Harold Shipman.

The vast majority of its near 650 prisoners are serving long or life sentences for the most severe crimes.

Wakefield Prison has seen a surge in violent incidents, an inspection has found

Since the last inspection, violent incidents have increased by 62 per cent, with a 72 per cent rise in serious assaults.

Older sex offenders were most likely to be violence victims, inspectors said.

Inspectors also said prisoners were spending too much time locked in their cells, with around half of prisoners locked up during the working day, many of whom have chosen to self isolate for their own safety.

Safety at the prison has declined from being “reasonably good” in 2022 to “poor” in 2025, the report said.

Some 75 per cent of prisoners said they had felt unsafe during their time at the prison. There had been 183 violent incidents recorded in the last 12 months, of which 19 were serious.