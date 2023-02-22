Vulnerable Leeds man had bank cards repeatedly taken and used by neighbours he “thought were his friends”

A vulnerable Leeds man had his bank cards repeatedly taken and used by neighbours he “thought were his friends”.

The victim was “financially exploited” over a period of time, a council adults and health scrutiny meeting heard on Tuesday.

The alleged perpetrators have now been barred from having any contact with the man, councillors were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was highlighted as referrals to Leeds City Council’s adult safeguarding unit have spiralled over the past three years.

Vulnerable man ‘financially exploited by neighbours he thought were friends’

Between April 2021 and March 2022, the service received more than 12,000 individual concerns about a vulnerable adult, compared to fewer than 9,000 in 2018/19.

Labour councillor and qualified social worker, James Gibson, told the meeting he was particularly concerned about the criminal exploitation of people with learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s difficult for the police (to prosecute), but they will often cite difficulties with evidence and reliability of evidence.

“But it still stands that there are criminal people out there taking advantage of them and it’s for the police to take action.

“What are we trying to do (as a council) to improve that situation and to encourage the police to take action against crimninals that are targeting vulnerable people?”

In response, Shona McFarlane, the council’s deputy director for adults and health, said: “While I’m not saying everything’s perfect, I came across a case last month where we had a gentleman who was being financially exploited by his neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were moving into his flat, they were taking his bank cards, they were using his resources.

“He was permitting that to happen because he perceived those individuals as friends.”

Ms McFarlane added: “The police were able to ensure those individuals no longer have access to his flat and they’re forbidden legally from having any contact with him.”

It was not said how long the abuse went on for or in what area of the city the crimes took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms McFarlane said the action came down to good working relationships between social workers and local police.

She added: “I’m sure it doesn’t work as perfectly as that all the time, but we do get support in our neighbourhood teams.”

Councillor Gibson replied: “I’d like to place on record that I think you’re doing a brilliant job.

“It’s just there’s a gap there. I know, because I’ve been pulling my hair out for the last seven years that I’ve been practising social work, working with people with learning disabilities that fall through those gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad