In the early hours of Sunday (Mar 3), West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant to search The Rooftop, on Westgate, in Wakefield.

During the raid, a drug dog indicated about a quarter of those present could have had recent contact with drugs.

This included members of staff.

The Rooftop, in Wakefield, has had its licence revoked after a police raid.

A liver performance was also taking place that the Westgate venue did not hold a licence for.

Following the operation, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Following further enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons.

He remains on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Three people were also issued with community resolutions for possession of cocaine and referred to Turning Point.

During a recent hearing, the decision was taken by Wakefield Council’s Licencing Sub Committee to revoke The Rooftop’s premise licence with immediate effect.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to taking a ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to any suggestion of criminality in our night-time economy and work with Wakefield Council to ensure that all licensees are operating within the terms of their licence.

“Criminal or anti-social behaviour within one venue has a knock-on effect for other businesses in the area.