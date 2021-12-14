Wakefield 'bully' who conducted 'campaign of violence' against his mother is handed lengthy jail sentence

Jamie Sheldon attacked his mother three times in a matter of minutes and repeatedly threatened to kill her, even after police arrived to arrest him.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Brian Russell, said the woman had been a victim of his violence before and that she was frightened of him.

The court was told that having been released from prison in the summer, 37-year-old Sheldon had found himself homeless.

On the evening of July 19, he went to his mother's flat on George Street in Wakefield, banged on her door and began shouting her.

He shouted that he was going to get in and kill her. He then left but returned half an hour later, gaining access to the building via a communal door.

He managed to break the latch on a locked door and enter his mother's flat.

He became abusive and began punching her to the head with full force. He walked away before returning and hit her three or four more times before stopping.

However, he launched a third attack before she could flee and call the police.

She was left with a bloodied nose and swelling to her head.

Bodycam footage from the officers who attended picked up Sheldon saying: "I will kill her when I get our of prison. I will murder her. I hate her."

Officers said he appeared intoxicated.

However, he gave no comments during his police interview.

He later admitted admitted a charge of actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

Sheldon, who is of no fixed address, has 45 convictions for 70 offences, including assault, affray and battery.

Mr Russell said Sheldon had committed a "campaign of violence against this victim (his mother) that has had a serious effect on her."

Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said drink and drugs had played a part in his downfall.

He said: "He had nowhere to go, and not capable of looking after himself, he abused the one person who tried to help.

"It's a toxic relationship and I'm afraid he has to accept that threats he made to her are not just a one-off, for what appears to be no good reason at all."

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Sheldon: "You appear to have taken against your mother, you blame her for a less-than-satisfactory upbringing, even though there's no clear evidence about that.

"Plainly, in some way or another, you have come to despise your mother.

"I have little hesitation in finding that you are dangerous."

He handed him four-year's custody, for which he will have to serve at least two-thirds before being considered for parole.