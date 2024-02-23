Sammy Brooke, aged 52, of Albion Street, Wakefield, continued to play “who played loud music” and ignored warnings, has been prosecuted by Wakefield Council.

Miss Brooke was served a formal abatement notice requiring her to stop playing amplified music causing a noise nuisance after the council received several warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This notice was ignored by Miss Brooke and Wakefield Council decided to prosecute, the court heard.

Sammy Brooke, aged 52, of Albion Street, Wakefield, was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2024, for continuing to play loud music after an official notice to stop.

The council then gathered evidence including noise recording and information from those directly affected.

Miss Brooke was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January, 30 2023, for continuing to play loud music after an official notice to stop.

The court fined her £80 and ordered her to pay £250 to cover the Council’s investigation and legal costs, plus a victim surcharge of £32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour. It can impact on people’s quality of life, causing stress and anxiety for neighbours.