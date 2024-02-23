Wakefield Council: Noisy nuisance neighbour played ‘excessively loud music’ fined after multiple warnings
Sammy Brooke, aged 52, of Albion Street, Wakefield, continued to play “who played loud music” and ignored warnings, has been prosecuted by Wakefield Council.
Miss Brooke was served a formal abatement notice requiring her to stop playing amplified music causing a noise nuisance after the council received several warnings.
This notice was ignored by Miss Brooke and Wakefield Council decided to prosecute, the court heard.
The council then gathered evidence including noise recording and information from those directly affected.
Miss Brooke was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January, 30 2023, for continuing to play loud music after an official notice to stop.
The court fined her £80 and ordered her to pay £250 to cover the Council’s investigation and legal costs, plus a victim surcharge of £32.
Cllr Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour. It can impact on people’s quality of life, causing stress and anxiety for neighbours.
“We want to be very clear - we will and do take court action when people won’t work with us to change unreasonable behaviour. We would encourage anyone to report noise problems to us if their lives are being affected.”
