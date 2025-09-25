Wakefield: Inside city’s old crown court as work begins to create new ‘cultural destination’

Work has officially started to transform Wakefield’s landmark former crown court building into ‘cultural destination.’

The 215-year-old site on Wood Street is being converted into a multi-use arts venue to include a food hall, offices, events space and studios.

Last month, Yorkshire-based developer Rushbond was granted planning permission for the renovation of the Grade II*-listed building.

The company, which specialises in heritage properties, said the development would be the “final key piece” in the regeneration of Wakefield’s civic quarter.

Work has officially started on the transformation of Wakefield’s former crown court. Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth (left), pictured with Jonathan Maud, chairman of Rushbond. LDRS image

Designed by Group Ginger and delivered by Mulberry Construction Group, the scheme aims to reposition the former courthouse as “a commercial and cultural destination at the heart of the city.”

Jonathan Maud, founder and chairman of Rushbond, said: “Wakefield has an abundance of architectural jewels and the crown court is one of its most treasured sites.

“Our vision is to restore it as a focal point for the city, with creative workspace, leisure and event facilities and world-class public art.

“This project signals confidence in Wakefield’s future and helps reinforce the city as a place where culture, community and business thrive.”

Visual of the proposed 'everything is going to be alright' art installation planned by Wakefield old Crown Court building. Image: Harris Partnership

The courthouse was built in 1810 and later extended but has been derelict since it closed in 1992.

Planned work includes creating an events space within the former main number 1 courtroom.

Elsewhere in the building, a restaurant, cafe and studio spaces will be provided, along with a new entrance and landscaped public terrace.

A neon art installation, by Turner Prize-winner Martin Creed, will also be permanently put in place on the outside of the building.

Updated plans to transform Wakefield's historic former courthouse into a new 'village hall' for the city have been submitted. Image: Group Ginger

The project is expected to be completed by summer next year.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This is one of Wakefield’s most iconic landmark buildings and preserving our historical assets is extremely important.

“Its restoration is a catalyst for growth in the civic quarter and brings fresh opportunities for living, working and socialising in the city centre.

“We’re delighted to see work starting on site, marking its next chapter and complementing the creation of new high-quality homes in the area.”

View from the court 1 public gallery inside Wakefield's former crown court. LDRS image

The project forms part of a wider council-backed strategy to revitalise Wood Street and the surrounding area.

In 2021, the council agreed to convert one of the most historic parts of the city into a new neighbourhood with homes and public facilities.

The former police station on Wood Street is being converted into flats as part of the project.