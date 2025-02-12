Wakefield: Police name man, 70, who died following a crash near Wrenthorpe as his family pay tribute
At around 8:20pm on Friday (Feb 7), a crash happened on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, near to the junction of Broom Hall Avenue.
The incident involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van and a pedestrian.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.
The man has been named as 70-year-old David Powell.
His family have released a photograph of David and paid tribute to him.
They said: “David was a supportive and caring presence in all our lives. He was a loving family member and friend; he will be missed by all that knew him.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
In a statement police said: “Officers are particularly keen to trace three people who may have been exiting a taxi near to the collision scene immediately prior to the collision.
“Similarly, anyone else who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved or David in the moments leading up to the collision are urged to make contact.
“Information can be passed to MCET via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250071913.”