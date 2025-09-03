One of Wakefield’s longest serving councillors has been suspended by the Labour Party over online comments alleged to have been made in relation to a fatal shooting in the city.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Rowley, who represents Ossett on Wakefield Council, has been suspended by the local Labour group for six months and an investigation is being carried out by the party nationally.

It is understood disciplinary action was taken following comments about a drive-by shooting which took place on Doncaster Road last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Stogden, 50, who was known as Brett, died after a shot was fired from a vehicle just after 9.40pm on August 12.

Olivia Rowley, councillor for Ossett on Wakefield Council.

Three men have been charged with murder and a fourth has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Coun Rowley’s comments are understood have been included in an e-mail four days after the incident (August 16) and sent to a number of other councillors and senior officers.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “All complaints are taken very seriously and investigated in line with our policies and procedures. We do not comment on individual cases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the local group confirmed Coun Rowley was suspended for a maximum six-month period on Friday (August 29).

She remains a member of the council’s licensing committee and two scrutiny committees.

When contacted, Coun Rowley said she did not want to comment at this stage.

Coun Rowley has served as an elected member in Wakefield for more than 35 years, across three terms, and previously held three senior posts in the council’s cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was first voted in to serve Wakefield’s old Calder-Lupset-Westgate ward in 1980, before the ward boundaries were changed up shortly afterwards.

She was then elected to the new seat of Wakefield Central in 1982 before leaving the district two years later.

Coun Rowley returned to serve as councillor for Wakefield East ward in 1990, where she remained until being de-selected by the party ahead of the 2022 local elections.

She again returned to the council after winning the Ossett seat from the Conservatives in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rowley served as cabinet member for adults and health, before taking up the environment portfolio and later the portfolio for children and young people.

She stood down from the latter position in March 2018, shortly after Ofsted produced a highly critical report on the state of Wakefield’s children’s services.