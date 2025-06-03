Walmgate, York: Historic York city centre street cordoned off by police after stabbing in broad daylight
The suspected stabbing happened shortly after noon today (Jun 3). North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who were attending to the injured man.
A statement by police said the man suffered suspected stab wounds to his chest, and was taken to hospital.
The road was closed for over an hour as police investigated. The cordon has since been lifted.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to an incident in the Walmgate area of York at around 12.17pm on 3 June 2025.
“A man was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his chest. A cordon was put in place while officers examined the scene of the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect involved in the incident.
“Officers believe the people involved are known to each other and although of concern and alarming to the people who witnessed it, officers believe that the wider public were not at risk.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250099725. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.