A man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an attack in broad daylight on a historic street in York city centre.

The suspected stabbing happened shortly after noon today (Jun 3). North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who were attending to the injured man.

A statement by police said the man suffered suspected stab wounds to his chest, and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for over an hour as police investigated. The cordon has since been lifted.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to an incident in the Walmgate area of York at around 12.17pm on 3 June 2025.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect involved in the incident.

“Officers believe the people involved are known to each other and although of concern and alarming to the people who witnessed it, officers believe that the wider public were not at risk.”