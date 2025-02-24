Police have revealed how they dramatically arrested a wanted man just minutes before he was due to board a plane for a one-way flight to Germany.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect - who has not been named - was arrested by officers from Cleveland Police in relation to two sickening burglaries carried out in Middlesbrough last month.

The force recieved intelligence that he had booked a one-way flight to Munich and raced to Manchester Airport to arrest him before he fled the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was arrested in connection with two incidents in central Middlesbrough, where the same property was burgled twice on January 29 and 31.

Electrical goods and jewellery were stolen in the first incident, but he returned two days later and found the occupants were home.

A woman aged 29 was knocked unconscious and another woman, also 29, was kicked down the stairs during the second break in, police said.

Detectives tracked down some of the stolen items and managed to retrieve DNA samples from them, alerting them to a potential suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then they received intelligence the suspect had booked a one-way ticket to Munich.

Manchester Airport.

Chief Inspector John Bonner from Middlesbrough CID said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for going above and beyond to locate this suspect. It was clear that once he booked a one-way flight, he was not planning on returning and no stone has been left unturned to trace him.

“Not only did the victims have their home invaded but they were also assaulted, and this must have been terrifying. One of the victims is still seeking medical assistance because of the assault.