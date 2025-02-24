Wanted man arrested by police just minutes before he was due to board plane at Manchester Airport
The suspect - who has not been named - was arrested by officers from Cleveland Police in relation to two sickening burglaries carried out in Middlesbrough last month.
The force recieved intelligence that he had booked a one-way flight to Munich and raced to Manchester Airport to arrest him before he fled the country.
The man was arrested in connection with two incidents in central Middlesbrough, where the same property was burgled twice on January 29 and 31.
Electrical goods and jewellery were stolen in the first incident, but he returned two days later and found the occupants were home.
A woman aged 29 was knocked unconscious and another woman, also 29, was kicked down the stairs during the second break in, police said.
Detectives tracked down some of the stolen items and managed to retrieve DNA samples from them, alerting them to a potential suspect.
It was then they received intelligence the suspect had booked a one-way ticket to Munich.
Chief Inspector John Bonner from Middlesbrough CID said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for going above and beyond to locate this suspect. It was clear that once he booked a one-way flight, he was not planning on returning and no stone has been left unturned to trace him.
“Not only did the victims have their home invaded but they were also assaulted, and this must have been terrifying. One of the victims is still seeking medical assistance because of the assault.
“I hope this arrest is a clear warning to others that if you have committed a horrendous crime, we will do absolutely everything in our power to locate you and bring you to justice."