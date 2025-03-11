Wanted man arrested by police while eating breakfast at B&B
Officers from Cleveland Police caught up with the 26-year-old man who was wanted in connection with allegations of several offences from across the Teesside area.
The force’s hub intelligence unit and proactive team found the man while he was eating breakfast at a B&B in the Durham area.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “He was arrested on suspicion of more than ten offences including robbery, criminal damage and assault and he currently remains in custody.
“A Porsche vehicle was seized which is believed to have been using cloned plates and £2,000 in cash was also recovered.
“A man aged 32 and woman aged 22 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.”