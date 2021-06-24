William Kerr, 59, was found guilty of the murder of Maureen Comfort in Leeds in 1998 and jailed for life.

He had been released on licence, but North Yorkshire Police revealed on Tuesday that his licence had been revoked and he was recalled to custody for failing to attend appointments with his probation supervising officer.

He also failed to live at the address he gave officers and displayed poor behaviour, police said.

William Kerr.

A man hunt was launched to find Kerr on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed he was found and arrested in Hull on Wednesday evening.

"He will now be returned to prison.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him."

This wasn't the first time Kerr had absconded.

In April 2015, he fled from a bail hostel in Hull sparking a major police hunt and an appeal on BBC Crimewatch.

He also absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge, Suffolk in December 2017.