Kerr, 59, was found guilty of the murder of Maureen Comfort in Leeds in 1998 and jailed for life.

In April 2015, he absconded from a bail hostel in Hull sparking a major police hunt and an appeal on BBC Crimewatch.

He also absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge, Suffolk in December 2017.

Kerr was released from prison on licence in August 2020.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "His licence has been revoked and he has now been recalled to custody, for failing to attend appointments with his probation supervising officer, failing to live at an approved address, and displaying poor behaviour.

"Kerr is known to have connections across Yorkshire.

"North Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public to get in touch as a matter of urgency if they see him, or know where he is. To provide information, dial 101 – for an immediate sighting, dial 999.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.