Warm-hearted and bubbly 22-year-old named her killer after she was fatally stabbed in brutal attack
Mateus Johannes, 28, launched a brutal attack on Claudia Kambanza before walking away. Forty minutes later he rang police to tell them what he had done.
Humberside Police said the attack last January followed an “altercation” at Claudia’s address on Hinderwell Street in Hull.
Johannes, of no fixed abode, stabbed the 22-year-old in the head, before following her out into the street with a knife as she fled for her life, and dealing her the fatal blow to her abdomen.
Claudia, described as warm-hearted and bubbly, suffered serious injuries to her head, chest, and abdomen as well as multiple bruising where he’d kicked and punched her as she lay on the floor.
She was taken to hospital and shortly before she died she named Johannes as her killer.
In the meantime Johannes walked two miles to Bankside on Clough Road, before ringing 999 to tell officers where he was and what he had done.
He was swiftly located and arrested.
Claudia’s family said she was a cherished “daughter, friend, and confidante”.
They said: “She was a source of comfort in times of sadness, and the hole that has been left behind will never be filled.
“She always loved to cook and host people. She had an accommodative spirit and was a people’s person.
"She had her whole life ahead of her and was an adventurous person who wanted to travel the world.
"Johannes brutally took that away from her and whilst the result in court today will never bring her back, we find some solace knowing that he has been locked away for a long time.”
At Hull Crown Court Mr Justice Cotter sentenced Johannes to serve a minimum 23 and a half years behind bars before being considered for parole.
Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Lauren Clough, from Humberside Police, said: “Nobody should ever lose their life at the hands of a knife, and the consequences of someone using one can be catastrophic, as we have seen with this devastating case.
“The detrimental impact that one knife can have on so many lives is far-reaching, and my thoughts remain with Claudia’s family and friends who must continue to navigate a life without her.”