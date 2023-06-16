Warning of 'severe' cuts to police forces in Yorkshire as they face £30m budget shortfall

“Severe” cuts could lie ahead for police forces in Yorkshire, a union has warned, as they face a combined budget shortfall of almost £30m in three years time.

An analysis of the medium term financial plans of three forces – North Yorkshire hasn’t published its plan – shows West Yorkshire could fare the worst with a £15.5 m budget shortfall by 2026.

Humberside has a £7.1m funding gap and South Yorkshire Police £6.9m , Unison, which represents 33,000 police staff in England and Wales, said.

Across England and Wales forces currently forecast a £720m shortfall – with the Met eyeing a £282m financial hole.

The union admits that the forecasts are not set in stone, but say budgets nationally look likely to be several hundred million pounds short of what’s needed “potentially putting public safety at risk”.

They said cutbacks could lead to fewer police staff investigating cases and smaller numbers of police and community support officers patrolling neighbourhoods, meaning crime rates could rise.

Yorkshire and Humberside regional secretary Karen Loughlin said: “Without more funding to plug these huge budget shortfalls, public confidence in the police will continue to fall.

“Severe cuts to police budgets will leave forces in Yorkshire and Humberside unable to protect communities or bring criminals to justice.

“Policing will become that much harder and those in staff jobs will be left feeling increasingly anxious about their futures.

“These figures are yet another warning sign that policing is in deep crisis. Ministers must ensure forces can afford to recruit the right staff to fulfil their duties so officers can be out on the streets, keeping people and their communities safe.”

Regional organiser Natalie Ratcliffe said West Yorkshire Police was in a “dire” position, with budgets squeezed because of rising energy prices. She said they were having to make some efficiency savings and they were “potentially planning to sell buildings off”.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: "The Government must adequately fund policing otherwise it risks undermining public safety.

"Our region's force faces a challenging two years but is doing what it can to balance the books and protect frontline policing.

"We'll continue to press ministers for a fair settlement and to provide suitable and long-term funding for policing."

Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire Dr Alan Billings said funding from central government was “simply not keeping pace with the cost of policing”.

However he was confident they could deliver a “robust” police service following the recruitment of more than 1,400 new officers since 2020.