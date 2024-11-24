Officers executed a warrant in the Thurnscoe area for offences relating to illegal wildlife trading last week.

The operation was supported by the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU), who worked alongside the South Yorkshire Police motorcycle and rural crime team, neighbourhood officers and other specialist roles including search officers and digital media investigators.

This warrant was part of a wider operation, co-ordinated in the UK by the NWCU to tackle international organised illegal wildlife trade, specifically the taking, possessing, and trading of wild bird’s eggs.

Detective Inspector Harrison from NWCU said “The taking, possessing, and trading of wild bird eggs is illegal and overall, it is believed that these crimes are less common than they were. However, clearly it still goes on and as the overall number of birds is declining it can be argued that this crime has an even greater impact now than it did years ago.

“These criminals are very well organised and connected. The rarer a species is, the higher its demand and value to these criminals. Policing is under pressure now with competing demands and priorities. In amongst that work, it is important that we can still take action to protect our wildlife.

“I can`t thank the police officers, staff, and partners enough for their help and support during this operation. The investigation is ongoing and there is more work to do but this sends out a strong message to all wildlife criminals. If anyone has information regarding any suspected wildlife crime, they should contact their local police force.”

A recent report from the UN office on drugs and crimes explains how some of the species most affected by wildlife crime – like rare orchids, succulent plants, reptiles, fish, birds, and mammals – receive little public attention, though wildlife trafficking appears to have played a major role in their local or global extinctions.

Beyond the direct threat to the population of species posed by wildlife trafficking, this crime type can also disrupt delicate ecosystems and their functions and processes – including their ability to help stabilize the climate and mitigate climate change.

Wildlife crime also threatens the socioeconomic benefits people derive from nature, including as a source of income, employment, food, medicine, culture, and more. It further corrodes good governance and the rule of law through corruption, money-laundering and illicit financial flows.

As efforts to crackdown on Wildlife and Rural crime continue, Chief Inspector Peter Spratt added: “This warrant is just one example of the ongoing work to strengthen our fight against both wildlife and rural crime.

“In addition to enforcement activity on the frontline, we have invested in training over 40 additional officers to deal with these types of offences and continue to develop better connections with rural communities and creating a stronger force against those intent on committing wildlife and rural crimes in South Yorkshire.

“To support our ongoing work, I urge anyone with information about wildlife or rural crime, or who sees any suspicious behaviour, to contact us as we are stronger with your help.”