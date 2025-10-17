Waste company fined £2.5m after worker, 57, was killed by reversing skip

James Tabiri, 57, died in 2023 while working as a sort line operative at Biffa Waste Services Ltd in Bradford.

A waste management company has been fined nearly £2.5m after a worker died when he was run over by a reversing skip.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tabiri, 57, died in 2023 while working as a sort line operative at Biffa Waste Services Ltd in Bradford.

On August 10 2023, Mr Tabiri was making his way to the site office across the weighbridge when he was struck from behind by a reversing skip wagon. The impact caused him to fall, and he died from crush injuries from the rear wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Biffa Waste Services Ltd failed to effectively review and monitor the control measures in place to protect pedestrians and keep them separate from vehicle movements.

CCTV footage from the week before the incident showed that it was common practice for people on site to bypass segregated pedestrian routes, with some seen climbing over barriers that were intended to keep them safe.

Biffa Waste Services Ltd, of Coronation Road, Cressex, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 5(1) of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999. The company was fined £2.48 million and ordered to pay full costs of £5,768.06 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 15 October 2025.

Following the hearing, HSE inspector Elliot Archer said: “This incident was easily avoidable. Control measures were in place to allow pedestrians and vehicles to move safely, but a lack of monitoring and supervision allowed poor working practices to develop between the workers on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation found a casual attitude to health and safety with workers treating a high hazard site like a playground.

“Nearly a quarter of all deaths involving workplace transport occur during reversing manoeuvres.

“This tragic incident should be a reminder to the waste industry not to become complacent with the risks workplace transport poses, and that even where control measures are in place to segregate pedestrians and vehicles, robust monitoring and supervision of their correct usage need to be in place.”