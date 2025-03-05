Watch as police break down door and discover secret cannabis farm hidden behind fake walls and loft hatch in Rotherham
Following the gathering of local intelligence, on Tuesday (Mar 3), South Yorkshire Police raided two homes, on Goosebutt Court, in Parkgate.
A video released by police shows officers needing to break down the doors of the two homes in order to enter the properties.
Once inside the first property 80 mature cannabis plants were discovered across two rooms and a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
The second property had a much more sophisticated set up.
When police entered home several large bags of cannabis bud were found around the house – including hidden behind a washing machine.
As officers tried to locate the electricity mains to assess whether the power inside the house had been bypassed, a fake wall concealing the entrance to a basement was discovered.
Police then burst through the fake wall and found an extensive cultivation as well as a ladder leading to a hidden hole which had been created under the house’s staircase to grant those tending to the cannabis plants easy access.
When police investigated the first floor officers discovered a disguised loft hatch covered by a fake ceiling.
In the loft police discovered dozens more cannabis plans
Inside the house 90 plants were found, as well as 600 cannabis seedlings.
Two men, aged 30 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
In total, 170 plants were recovered from the two properties.
Police estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £170,000.
The plants have been seized and will be destroyed.
Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Both these warrants are part of Operation Grow which is the ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham. Cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime, and it is important that we locate and dismantle these farms.
“Not only do they fund illegal activities, but cannabis grows can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and nearby businesses. Electricity is often bypassed within these enterprises – posing a serious fire risk for neighbouring properties. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”