Watch the moment police discover large cannabis farm hidden in a Yorkshire barn

A police officer walking her Yorkshire beat happened upon a large cannabis farm hidden in a barn.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood police officer PC Heather Campbell was walking her North Yorkshire beat in Reeth when she was approached by a member of the public.

The person alerted PC Campbell to suspicious activity in a nearby barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in the community had noticed a car coming and going frequently, at strange times of the day.

PC Campbell, along with another officer, went to investigate the rented barn.

As they approached, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and the sound of whirring fans.

Inside, they found the barn had been sub-divided into 18 smaller compartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opened up each compartment door to find more than 100 cannabis plants in total, which have been seized by North Yorkshire Police.

This moment was captured on bodycam footage.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from east Leeds, were arrested following the discovery.

Both men were taken into custody where they currently remain, and the scene has been secured for Crime Scene Investigators. A full investigation is underway.

Their vehicle was also seized.

Inspector Lauren Wilkinson, of the Richmondshire and Hambleton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These excellent results really highlight the value of good, traditional community-based policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By being part of the community and through our great relationship with the public in this part of Yorkshire, we can act on community concerns quickly and decisively.

“That’s allowed us to take a significant number of cannabis plants out of circulation and arrest two suspects, all as a result of foot patrols and chatting to the community when we’re out and about.”

Insp Wilkinson added: “We tend to think of drug production as an urban crime. In fact, North Yorkshire’s rural geography and big agricultural buildings can make it a target for those who grow large volumes of cannabis or produce other illegal substances.