North Yorkshire Police had to go on a 15 minute pursuit of a drugged driver going twice the speed limit through Knaresborough.

Police became suspicious of Philip Lee Raine, of Manor Road, Knaresborough, as he was driving through the town on February 3, 2024.

Officers indicated for Raine to stop, but the 32-year-old continued and led the police on a pursuit lasting 15 minutes.

During the pursuit Raine drove at twice the speed limit through built up areas, drove through red lights, mounted pavements, crossed solid white lines, forced other motorists to take evasive action, and collided with another car.

The pursuit came to a stop at the end of a cul-de-sac and following a short chase on foot, Raine was arrested.

A test following his arrest showed cocaine, ketamine and benzoylecgonine in his blood stream.

Raine pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and three counts of drug driving.

He then appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday (Aug 21), where he was sentenced to one year in prison and was also disqualified from driving for three years and must pass an extended driving test.

Investigating officer, Traffic Constable Gary Dukes, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “Raine’s shocking manner of driving was extremely dangerous, putting members of the public and himself at great risk of serious injury or worse.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that North Yorkshire Police and the criminal justice system will not tolerate such appalling, life-threatening driving and it is right that he has been taken off the roads.