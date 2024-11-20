South Yorkshire Police acted on community intelligence and took down a £120,000 Doncaster cannabis factory.

After receiving and listening to concerns by Doncaster residents, South Yorkshire Police obtained a legal warrant to search a house in Hyde Park under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

In a video of the police enforcing the warrant it showed police needing to cut through the door to enter the Hyde Park property.

Once inside officers found a significant cannabis grow with over 120 plants growing in the property with a value of £120,000.

Police revealed the electricity had also been bypassed, posing a serious fire risk to neighbouring properties.

The plants were seized by officers and have since been destroyed, with the property boarded up and the electricity made safe to prevent any further risk to neighbours.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We'd received multiple reports from concerned neighbours regarding activities at the address, and after collating evidence and information we were able to obtain a warrant to search the property.

"Cannabis farms such as the one we found are often linked to organised crime groups who inflict misery and terror on local communities.

"They exploit vulnerable people to look after these grows and by cutting out their supply chains, we are able to massively disrupt their operations and influence.