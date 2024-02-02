All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Watch as two arrested and drugs seized in multiple Doncaster home raids

Watch the moment South Yorkshire Police made two arrests and seized a quantity of drugs after two warrants were executed simultaneously in Doncaster.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT

A 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Thursday (Feb 1) after South Yorkshire Police carried out raids and seized a number of Class B and Class C drugs.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with officers from the city's Central and South NPTs to raid two properties in Kirk Sandall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At one address officers discovered large amounts of cannabis bagged up in different rooms of the property.

Officers executed warrants at two addresses in Kirk SandallOfficers executed warrants at two addresses in Kirk Sandall
Officers executed warrants at two addresses in Kirk Sandall

They also found weighing scales and multiple mobile phones.

A 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

At the same time, officers executed another warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a nearby property, where they discovered Class C drugs in the form of anabolic steroids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Sam Graham, who organised Thursday's warrants, said: "The supply and dealing of drugs has a massive effect on everyone in our local communities and its links to organised crime have been proven.

"We will continue gathering more and more intelligence on those suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs so we can disrupt the supply chain and create safer neighbourhoods here in Doncaster.”

PC Graham also encourages anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their community to get in touch.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.