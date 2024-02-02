Watch as two arrested and drugs seized in multiple Doncaster home raids

A 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Thursday (Feb 1) after South Yorkshire Police carried out raids and seized a number of Class B and Class C drugs.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with officers from the city's Central and South NPTs to raid two properties in Kirk Sandall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one address officers discovered large amounts of cannabis bagged up in different rooms of the property.

Officers executed warrants at two addresses in Kirk Sandall

They also found weighing scales and multiple mobile phones.

A 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

At the same time, officers executed another warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a nearby property, where they discovered Class C drugs in the form of anabolic steroids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Sam Graham, who organised Thursday's warrants, said: "The supply and dealing of drugs has a massive effect on everyone in our local communities and its links to organised crime have been proven.

"We will continue gathering more and more intelligence on those suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs so we can disrupt the supply chain and create safer neighbourhoods here in Doncaster.”