Watch: Burglary suspects caught in minutes as Doncaster officers uncover cannabis farm
Officers were dispatched to a property in Hexthorpe late on Sunday night (Jan 26), just after 10pm, following reports of a break in.
A search of the house then uncovered a cannabis farm and an illegal electricity bypass, posing a serious fire risk.
Just minutes after responding to the 999 call police were at the Hexthorpe property.
Minutes after their arrival two men, age 47 and 43, had been arrested and were escorted to a police car.
A further search of the property led to the discovery of a cannabis cultivation.
Police seized the plants from the address and they were then destroyed.
The electricity had also been bypassed in the house, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties, police said.
Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said:
"We take reports of burglary very seriously and after receiving this 999 call, response officers were quick to mobilise to secure the house and make two arrests.
"Cannabis factories, such as the one found inside this property, are often linked to violent organised crime groups (OCGs), so this was a great additional find for the officers involved and enquiries are now continuing to find those responsible for this illegal and dangerous activity.
"This cultivation has now been shut down, with all the plants removed from the property and destroyed, and I want to reassure communities that we are continuing to work proactively to disrupt the activities of OCGs."