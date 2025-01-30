Police footage shows the moment officers in Doncaster arrested two men just minutes after responding to a 999 call about a burglary in progress.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were dispatched to a property in Hexthorpe late on Sunday night (Jan 26), just after 10pm, following reports of a break in.

A search of the house then uncovered a cannabis farm and an illegal electricity bypass, posing a serious fire risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video footage of men being arrested by Doncaster police officers | South Yorkshire Police

Just minutes after responding to the 999 call police were at the Hexthorpe property.

Minutes after their arrival two men, age 47 and 43, had been arrested and were escorted to a police car.

A further search of the property led to the discovery of a cannabis cultivation.

Police seized the plants from the address and they were then destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electricity had also been bypassed in the house, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties, police said.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm at the property, following the arrest. | South Yorkshire Police

Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said:

"We take reports of burglary very seriously and after receiving this 999 call, response officers were quick to mobilise to secure the house and make two arrests.

"Cannabis factories, such as the one found inside this property, are often linked to violent organised crime groups (OCGs), so this was a great additional find for the officers involved and enquiries are now continuing to find those responsible for this illegal and dangerous activity.